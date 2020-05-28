India News | Three Killed in House Collapse Due to Dust Storm in Dholpur

Dholpur, May 28 (PTI) A woman and two children died after getting trapped in debris of a house in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, which collapsed on Thursday amid a dust storm, police said.

The incident happened in Tasimo village falling under Sepau police station area where a house collapsed in severe dust storm, ASP Rajendra Verma said.

He said six people had got buried under the debris after the house collapsed.

The deceased were identified as Vimla (35), her son Satyabhan (10) and their relative Suhani (8).

Injured were rescued and rushed to a hospital, police said.

The woman had come to his brother's place to discuss about some proposed marriage function when the incident occurred, police said.

