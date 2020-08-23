Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Three people, including two of a family, were killed and at least seven others got injured when a land dispute became violent in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur on Sunday, police said.

"On Sunday, a clash between two sides occurred over a land dispute in Ferozepur village of Khutahan police station area of the district. In the incident, two brothers from one side and one person from the other side have been killed," Ashok Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), told reporters here.

Those injured in the clashes are being treated- one person has has been referred to a Varanasi hospital.

Polce have begun probe and arrested some of those allegedly involved in the incident.

"We have arrested six people in this matter and further investigation is on," Kumar added. (ANI)

