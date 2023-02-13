Nuh (Haryana), Feb 13 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, were killed when a truck rammed into an autorickshaw here on Monday evening, police said.

Four people were also injured in the incident which took place near Ujina village on the Hodal-Nuh road, they said.

Also Read | Mizoram Budget 2023: CM Zoramthanga Presents State's Annual Budget for 2023-24 With Total Outlay of Rs 14,209 Crore.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Hajra (50) and Mustkim (23), both residents of Ghasera village.

The identity of the third victim is yet to be ascertained, said Inspector Satbir Singh, incharge of Nuh Sadar police station.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Says 'PM Narendra Modi Is the Last Person I Will Be Scared Of'.

A case has been registered against the truck driver, who managed to flee the spot after the accident, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)