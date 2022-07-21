Srinagar, Jul 21 (PTI) Three labourers were killed after a wall collapsed at a brick kiln in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A wall collapsed inside a brick kiln at Ukhoo in Pulwama, trapping three labourers under the debris, they said.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi, Dahi Handi, Muharram 2022 To Be Celebrated Without COVID-19 Restrictions, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

The officials said all the three men died on the spot.

They were identified as Lukman Khan, Kalbe Khan and Raj Dev, all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Lures Minor Girl With Money, Rapes Her Inside Moving Bus in Rajkot; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)