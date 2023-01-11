Benglauru, Jan 11 (PTI) The Indian Space Research Organisation has planned three major rocket launches in the next three months, its chairman S Somanath said here on Wednesday.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says 'Muslims Must Abandon Their Boisterous Rhetoric of Supremacy'.

The rockets are Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) and Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), the ISRO chief said.

Also Read | Bihar: Protest Turns Violent in Buxar As Farmers Attack Cops, Torch Vehicles After Midnight Raid by Police (See Pics and Video).

"By the end of January and February, we are planning the launch of SSLV. Then LVM-3 next mission for One Web – commercial launch. After that PSLV launch again for the commercial purpose. So, this is the immediate target for the next three months," he told reporters after the inauguration of a three-day workshop on Space Situational Awareness and Space Traffic Management here.

To a question, Somanath said the flight test of Gaganyaan may take place in April or May, which pertains to abort mission test.

Gaganyaan is the ambitious mission of India to send the first crewed orbital space craft.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)