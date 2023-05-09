Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], May 9 (ANI): Special Intelligence Wing (SIW) of Odisha police killed three Maoists in an encounter between them and Naxals in Taparanga Reserve Forest under M. Rampur Police Station limits of Kalahandi district on Monday, said police.

Based on specific input police launched an operation. As the police team reached the designated location of the forest, Naxals opened fire on the security forces and in retaliation three Naxals were gunned down, said officials.

Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri Sends Legal Notice to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee For Her Comment Against The Kashmir Files.

According to the officials, in this exchange of fire, one Deputy S.P. rank officer sustained a bullet injury. The injured officer is being airlifted to Bhubaneswar for better treatment.

"An operation was launched by Special Intelligence Wing (SIW) team in Taparanga Reserve Forest under M. Rampur PS limits of Kalahandi district today based on a specific intelligence input regarding the presence of armed Maoist cadres in the area and their plan to carry out subversive attacks," said DGP, Odisha Sunil Kumar Bansal.

Also Read | Fake Spam Calls: Indian WhatsApp Users Flooded With Spam Calls for Past Few Days; Many at Risk of Financial Loss.

"While the team was conducting a search operation in the area, they came under indiscriminate firing from Maoists. SIW team retaliated against the fire in self-defence in a controlled and restrained manner. Three Maoists were neutralized in this operation, One AK-47 rifle and other weapons, ammunition and incriminating articles of Maoists have been recovered from the spot." Bansal added

Operational teams have been sent to the area for search and operations have been launched in the vicinity for apprehending the other Maoist cadres, the officials detailed further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)