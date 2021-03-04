Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Mar 4 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed in a road mishap in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near Dangriguda chowk of Golamunda block about 50 km from here when a man, his wife and daughter were travelling in a motorbike. The bike had a head- on collision with a private bus, police said.

While the man and his wife died on the spot, their daughter succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital at Dharmagarh, police said.

The victims were identified as Krushna Bag (40), wife Sukeshi (35) and daughter Supriya (8) of Turechada village.

