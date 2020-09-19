Tral (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 19 (ANI): Three unidentified men attacked and snatched the rifle of a security guard at a Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Dadsara area of Tral sub-district on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, a case has been registered at Awantipora Police Station in the matter and the video footage of the incident has been taken as the evidence by the police.

"Today at about 10:50 hours, three miscreants entered Jammu and Kashmir Bank Dadsara and attacked the private security guard of the bank namely Showkat Ahmad Hajam resident of Saimoh Tral and decamped with 12 Bore Rifle of the private security guard," police said in a statement.

Police said that efforts are on to identify the culprits involved in the commission of the crime.

The security guard belongs to a private security agency, police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

