Guwahati, Aug 6 (PTI) Three more persons succumbed to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) while 12 fresh cases were reported in Assam on Saturday, according to a release issued by the National Health Mission.

The death toll due to JE has increased to 63 in the state since July one.

Also Read | Ex-Union Min RCP Singh Quits JD, Alleges ‘conspiracy’ by Those ‘envious’ of Him – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

The 12 new cases reported during the day took the tally to 347 during the same period. All three deaths reported during the day are from Nagaon.

The fresh cases include two each from Dibrugarh and Kamrup Metro along with one each from Cachar, Chirang, Goalpara, Hojai, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Tinsukia and Udalguri.

Also Read | Tejas Fighter Aircraft in High Demand Worldwide, Malasiya Procures 18 Jets.

The state had reported three deaths and six new JE cases on Friday.

All the nine medical colleges in the state and 10 district hospitals have been kept ready with ICU and laboratory test facilities and have been designated as JE treatment centres.

All the districts have formed a District Rapid Response team on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE.

The Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines communicated by the National Health Mission, Assam are being followed by all the districts for AES/JE case detection, management and referral.

Japanese encephalitis is a viral brain infection that's spread through mosquito bites. The virus is found in pigs and birds, and is passed to mosquitoes when they bite infected animals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)