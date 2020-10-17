Puducherry, Oct 17 (PTI) Three more people, including a 65-year old woman, died of COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing the toll in the union territory to 574.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that 222 fresh cases at the end of examination of 4,209 samples were reported today, raising the overall tally to 32,978.

Kumar said the total active cases were 4,420 and 27,984 patients recovered and were discharged so far from hospitals.

He said 313 patients were discharged today alone.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.74 percent and 84.86 percent respectively.

The Director said 2.59 lakh samples have been tested so far and it was found that 2.23 lakh of them were negative and result of examination of remaining samples was awaited.

The three people who died of infection had complaint of COVID pneumonia and they belonged to Puducherry region.

Of the 222 new cases reported, Puducherry region had 190 fresh cases followed by 14 in Karaikal, 4 in Yanam and 14 in Mahe region, he said.

