New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Three persons, including a minor boy, were mowed down allegedly by a speeding cluster bus on Thursday night in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said.

Police received a call around 9.30 pm regarding the incident and rushed to area opposite Nand Nagri Bus Depot on the road leading towards Bhaupura Border.

According to police, the bus, which has been seized, was coming towards the flyover near ITI, Nand Nagri.

"After reaching the spot, it was found that the driver of the cluster bus, while going down the Mandoli flyover towards Bhaupura Border at main Wazirabad Road, lost control over the vehicle," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

The bus crossed the footpath towards left side and hit a truck and later hit an eggs cart, he said.

The victims were shifted to SDN Hospital, where Ravinder (22), a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, Karan (12), a resident of Mandoli and one unidentified person (40) were declared brought dead, the DCP said.

While Kanchan (35), a resident of Mandoli, Satish (45) and Sujeet (16), a resident of Loni received injuries and are being treated, police said.

The bus driver managed to escape from the spot. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and efforts are being made to arrest him, they said.

After the incident, the locals gathered at the spot and allegedly vandalised the bus.

They created chaos at the spot, however, police said that the situation has been brought under control.

