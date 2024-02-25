Kanker, Feb 25 (PTI) Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday morning, a senior police official said.

The face-off took place in a forest in Koyalibeda area when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard and the Border Security Force was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela said.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Crowd, Says 'Youth Would Not Use Mobiles 12 Hours a Day if There Was No Unemployment' (Watch Videos).

So far, bodies of three Naxalites and two weapons have been recovered from the encounter site and the operation is still underway, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)