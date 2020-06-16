Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Three New COVID-19 Cases in Himachal

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 08:17 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Three New COVID-19 Cases in Himachal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 559.

The State Health Department said that active cases in the state stand at 184.

Also Read | MEA Reacts to India-China Fatal Face-Off at Galwan Valley, Says Incident Result of Chinese Side's Attempt to Change Status Quo: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the total COVID-19 case count in India reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement