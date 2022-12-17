Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that new battalions of the PAC will be formed in Shamli and Bijnor, adding that the Government has also given its consent for the establishment of three more women's battalions for women's security. He was speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (UP-PAC) foundation day celebration here.

Speaking at the Foundation Day ceremony of the PAC held at 35th Corps, CM Yogi said, "1262 posts have been sanctioned for each of the three women's battalions set up in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Badaun. Besides, 1029 posts for SDRF, 433 posts for security of Lucknow Metro and 381 posts for Noida Metro have also been approved by the government."The CM informed that the UP government was leaving no stone unturned to strengthen the force and has sanctioned funds from the State Disaster Response Fund for the purchase of motor boats and equipment for 17 flood relief companies of PAC.

"A total of 1231 PAC personnel have been posted as pilot drivers in UP 112," he said.

According to the CM, for the smooth functioning of the traffic system, 645 platoon commanders have received the training of traffic sub-inspectors whereas 75 platoon commanders and 301 head constables have been sent for traffic training.

"Ninety per cent of the jawans from PAC have been sent on deputation to the SSF constituted for the security of courts and establishments. For the security of prisons, 997 personnel from PAC have been sent on deputation to the post of Jail Warden," CM Yogi said.

He stated that for the first time, the State Government has approved the recruitment of 534 national and international level players in the PAC in the first phase and the selection process will be completed soon. Arrangements have been made for commendation marks of the Director General of Police to the deserving best players and coaches of PAC.

The CM said that for the construction of residential and non-residential buildings, to strengthen the medical system and to make the PAC the best, the government has increased the budget for all items of the PAC.

"Every effort is being made to strengthen the PAC force so that it can face the upcoming challenges. Modern INSAS rifles and bulletproof helmets have been provided to PAC jawans. The process of providing bulletproof jackets is going on fast. I assure you that the State Government will work with all due diligence to uplift your efficiency, quality and welfare and morale keeping the interests of all jawans on top priority", Yogi remarked.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the PAC force is known for its bravery and has always worked diligently to face the challenges of internal security not only in UP but also in various states of the country.

Congratulating the officers and personnel of PAC for the wonderful journey of 74 years, CM Yogi said, "The PAC not only contributed significantly to maintaining better law and order in the state with the largest population in the country but also in organising traditional festivals, national festivals, local elections, processions and religious events peacefully and ensuring the security of VIPs during their visits."

The CM expressed hope that PAC will keep up their good work through discipline and bravery.

The CM further said that the PAC is especially remembered for its role during the dastardly attack on the Parliament in 2001, adding that the force also acted promptly during the attack on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

Notably, during the last five and a half years, 1.60 lakh recruitments took place in the Police force in the state in a transparent manner while quality training was provided to them and the capacity of training was also doubled.

The Government revived 46 companies that were wound up and appointed more than 41,000 personnel in the PAC and provided them training.

"Besides, 10 additional companies were formed and promotions which were due for a long time were completed. The construction of high-rise barracks is going on a war footing so that every PAC corps can have good residential facilities," said the Uttar Pradesh CM.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the Government had increased 184 posts of inspectors and 3772 sub-inspectors in the PAC, while 257 sub-inspectors, 3330 head constables and 11184 constables have got promoted.

Meanwhile, during the celebration, the soldiers of PAC performed gymnastics before the CM. The CM put badges on those who got promoted while the winners of various competitions and various corps, sportspersons, and meritorious students were also rewarded for their best work on the occasion. (ANI)

