Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Three Nigerian nationals have been arrested here for alleged possession of cocaine worth over Rs 22 lakh, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended Uche James (38) after he arrived to deliver the contraband at Link Road in Malad (west) on Wednesday, an official said.

Also Read | Bhopal Police Lathicharge COVID-19 Health Workers Who Were Protesting Against Being Laid Off From Work (Watch Video).

Later, based on information from James, two other accused Emeka Cyprian and Chukwu Joseph were also nabbed from Aarey Colony in Goregaon on Thursday, he said.

The police have recovered over 200 gm of cocaine worth over Rs 22 lakh from the trio, who were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.

Also Read | Farmers Protest in Delhi: While Punjab Agrarian Bodies Lead The Agitation, Farmers From UP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Other States Continue to Join.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)