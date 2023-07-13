Srinagar, Jul 13 (PTI) Militants on Thursday shot at and injured three non-local labourers in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said.

The militants fired at and injured the three non-local labourers in the Gagran area of the south Kashmir district in the evening, the officials said.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital, they said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the officials added. PTI

