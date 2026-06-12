India News | Three Parliamentary Committee Meetings Begin in Delhi; Corporate Laws, Finance, Energy Sectors Under Discussion in Parliament

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Three crucial parliamentary committee meetings commenced on Friday in New Delhi, focusing on the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, finance, and the energy sector.

The Joint Committee on the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, convened at 11:00 am in the Parliament House Annexe (PHA).

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result of June 12, 2026 Declared Online, Check Winning Numbers and Winners List.

The agenda includes briefings by representatives from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI), the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Invest India, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), and National Institute of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Ni-MSME).

Committee members Sudheer Gupta, Sanjay K Jha, and Magunta S Reddy were present for the meeting.

Also Read | Twisha Sharma Death Case: Father Moves MP High Court, Seeks Probe Into Legal Aid Lawyers Over Alleged Bias Towards Accused.

Simultaneously, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy started at 11:00 am in the Extended Parliament House Annexe (EPHA).

The agenda of this meeting includes a briefing by representatives of the Ministry of Power and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) on the subject "Role of Power Sector Statutory Bodies, PSUs and Institutions in development of Atmanirbhar Power Sector."

At the same time, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance began its proceedings at 11:00 am in PHA. The session focuses on taking further evidence from the representatives of the Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs) for clause-by-clause examination of the Securities Market Code, 2025, followed by internal deliberations on the bill.

All three committees are actively engaged in detailed discussions and deliberations aimed at shaping policies and legislative reforms in their respective sectors. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)