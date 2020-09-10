Bhadohi (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) Three people were severely injured here on Thursday after being attacked with sharp weapons by as many men following a dispute over bearing the expenses of a case filed against all of them.

The people involved in the clash had attacked some sanitation workers on May 3 at the Kaziyan locality here, Circle Officer, City, Kalu Singh said.

The sanitation workers then filed a case against all six of them in this connection, he said.

There was a dispute among the accused over bearing the expenses of the case, the CO said.

While one of the injured has been referred to a Varanasi hospital in a critical condition, two others were admitted to the district hospital here, he said.

One of the three accused has been arrested after lodging a case, while a search is on for the remaining two, the CO added.

