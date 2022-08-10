Ranchi, Aug 10 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested from Nalanda in Bihar for threatening to blow up the Birsa Munda Airport here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Nirman Kumar alias Maruti, 24, Pappu Kumar alias Kudi, 23, and Radhe Kumar,29.

The police have recovered the SIM card and mobile through which the threat was issued, an official release said.

Four mobile phones were also recovered from the accused.

On July 28, a threat call and message had been received on the official phone of the airport's terminal manager, the release said.

The caller had demanded Rs 20 lakh as extortion money.

In this regard, a complaint was lodged at the Airport police station on the same day.

A similar threat was repeated on July 29 and August 1 by the caller, the release said.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ranchi, set up a team, and a search operation was launched.

The trio was finally arrested from Nalanda.

“The accused have admitted that they had committed the crime,” the release added.

