India News | Three Rescued After Fire Breaks out in Factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Three people, including a woman, were rescued after a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar area on Wednesday night, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call regarding a factory fire at L-8, Udyog Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Udyog Nagar police station, was received at around 8:53 PM.

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Following the alert, three water tenders and three water bowsers were rushed to the spot. Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) RK Sinha and Station Officer (STO) Naveen Thakran were among the officers supervising the operation.

At around 9:30 PM, STO Naveen Thakran reported that three persons, including one woman, had been rescued from the factory by DFS personnel and shifted to a hospital. One additional water bowser was also requisitioned and dispatched to the site.

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The fire was brought under control at around 9:35 PM, officials said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)