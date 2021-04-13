Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 13 (ANI): Voting for three Rajya Sabha seats, which will fall vacant on April 21 in Kerala, will take place on April 30, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The three Rajya Sabha members from Kerala; Vayalar Ravi (Congress), KK Ragesh (CPI) M, and Abdul Vahab (IUML) will complete their terms on April 21.

The EC informed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the Assembly Secretary and the Chief Secretary about the conduct of polls.

Nominations for these seats can be submitted till April 20 and can be withdrawn till April 23. The scrutiny will take place on April 21.

Voting will take place on April 30 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Counting of votes will be held from 5 pm on the same day.

The selection process will be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) will be the Election Observer (EO).

The Kerala High Court had on Monday directed the EC to hold elections to three Rajya Sabha seats before the term of the present Legislative Assembly is over. (ANI)

