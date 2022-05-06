Palakkad, May 6 (PTI) The Kerala Police on Friday arrested three RSS workers in connection with the murder case of Subair, a Popular Front of India (PFI) activist at Elappully near here last month.

Police said they have arrested Suchithran, Gireesh and Jineesh from the district itself.

Also Read | Low Pressure Area Area Near Andaman and Nicobar Islands To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm by May 8: IMD.

Subair was murdered allegedly by RSS workers on April 15, five months after a local sangh parivar leader S Sanjith was murdered in the same area allegedly by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists.

Meanwhile, police have also arrested a key conspirator in the Sanjith murder case, who was allegedly absconding after that murder case in November last year.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death With Her Dupatta After She Confronts Him About His Affair.

"We have arrested Bava (57) from the district. He was a school teacher and was absconding after the murder," a police official told PTI.

Kerala on April 16 witnessed a second political murder within a span of 24 hours in Palakkad district, where an RSS leader was hacked to death in the afternoon by a bike-borne gang, which the police suspect as a retaliation to the murder of a PFI leader a day before.

S K Srinivasan (45), a former district leader and office-bearer of RSS, was attacked by a six-member gang at his motorbike shop in Melamuri near here. The incident occurred less than 24 hours after PFI leader Subair was killed allegedly by RSS workers in a village near here.

The back-to-back killings involving BJP/RSS-SDPI/PFI is a second such incident in the past few months in Kerala. Earlier, in December last year in Alappuzha, an SDPI leader and a BJP leader were murdered within 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)