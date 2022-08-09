Ranchi, Aug 9 (PTI) Three school girl students were killed and one seriously injured after a speeding truck mowed them down in Ranchi's Bundu area on Tuesday, police said.

The girls, in the age group of 11 and 13 years, were returning from their school Bhaskar Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Bundu, in the afternoon when the incident took place on Tata-Ranchi National Highway-33 under Bundu police station area, police said.

“Three girls, students of class-6 to 8, died on spot, while one seriously injured student was referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for better treatment,” Bundu sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar Saw told PTI.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the demise of three children in a road accident.

In a Twitter post, he said, "Deeply saddened by the news of death of three children in a road accident near the Sun Temple in Bundu. The district administration is providing all possible help to the injured children. May God give peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear the difficult time of grief."

The SDPO said the driver of the truck was caught, as the vehicle overturned after the incident. The driver also received injury and he was admitted to local hospital, he said.

Saw said the girls were on foot to their homes after classes got over for the day in school in the afternoon. Meanwhile, a truck, which was on its way to Jamshedpur, hit the girls from behind.

Irate residents blocked the Ranchi-Tata National Highway for more than three hours demanding action against the truck driver. “We are trying to pacify the agitators to lift the blockade,” said Bundu police station in-charge Pankaj Bhusan.

