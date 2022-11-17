Faridabad, Nov 17 (PTI) A three-storey home built on illegally occupied civic land by suspected drug smuggler Angoori Devi was demolished on Thursday, police said.

The demolition was part of an ongoing drive against properties of criminals bought from proceeds of crime, they said.

Also Read | Mainpuri By-Election 2022: Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav Meets Uncle Shivpal Yadav Ahead of UP Bypoll.

Following an order by Deputy Commissioner Vikram Kumar, a joint team of police and the administration led by DCP (Ballabhgarh) Kushal Singh in Nawlu Colony.

Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh said the three-storey house, constructed by Angoori Devi on Municipal Corporation of Faridabad land, was demolished.

Also Read | Paresh Mesta Death Case: Karnataka Court Allows Objections to CBI's Closure Report.

"Angoori Devi had been active in the illegal drugs trade for the past 16 years. Eight cases of drug smuggling are registered against her," Singh said.

Angoori Devi's husband works at a dhaba in Prithla village while her elder son works as a gardener. She was earlier served a notice by the civic body.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)