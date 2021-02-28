Seoni (MP), Feb 28 (PTI) A teacher and two employees of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district were placed under suspension after a video purportedly showing them consuming liquor in the premises went viral on social media, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Government Higher Secondary School in Ganeshganj town under Lakhnadon block, said SS Markam, Assistant Commissioner of Tribal Development Department.

He said assistant teacher Sunil Tiwari, clerk Vinod Harshal and watchman Shivkumar were suspended on Saturday, while the proposal to take action against another teacher has been sent to the divisional commissioner.

A show cause notice has also been issued to the school's principal, Markam added.

