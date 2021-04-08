Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 8 (ANI): Chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) terror outfit has been trapped while three unidentified terrorists have been killed by the security forces in an ongoing encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Thursday evening.

The news was confirmed by the Kashmir Zone police on their Twitter handle.

"Chief of proscribed terrorist outfit AGuH (JeM) trapped," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted. "Three unidentified terrorists killed. Operation going on," the police further informed.

The gunfight began in the afternoon after a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. (ANI)

