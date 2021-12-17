Panaji (Goa) [India], December 17 (ANI): Three people who arrived in Goa from the United Kingdom on Friday morning have tested positive for COVID-19, informed State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to know whether they are infected with Omicron variant or not for which the reports are awaited, added the health minister.

"Three patients tested positive from a flight that arrived today morning from the UK. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing, reports awaited," tweeted Rane.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka reported five more cases of the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, taking the tally to eight. (ANI)

