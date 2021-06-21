Mirzapur (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) Two policemen were suspended for allegedly beating up a priest for facilitating visits to the famous shrine of Vindhyachal Dham here on Sunday, in defiance of weekend lockdown restrictions.

The priest, Amit Kumar, also claimed that Chandauli District Magistrate Sanjeev Singh paid obeisance to the shrine the same day, a charge denied by the official.

"The police is facilitating 'darshan' of its own people, but when I tried to get a 'darshan' for two of my acquaintances, I was beaten up. When I reached the police station with my complaint, I was shooed away," Kumar said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said three policemen have been suspended on the orders of SP Ajay Kumar. "The image of police department has been tarnished due to the act of beating up (the priest)," he said.

He added that a case has also been registered against the priest for alleged violation of weekly closure order due to the coronavirus.

Chandauli DM Sanjeev Singh has denied offering any 'pooja' or 'darshan' at the Vindhyachal temple. "I did not go to Vindhyachal for darshan on Sunday," Singh said.

