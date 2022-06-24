Jaipur, Jun 24 (PTI) Three women were arrested for allegedly blackmailing a head constable after making an objectionable video of his, police said Friday.

Karanpur Circle Officer Surendra Singh said the head constable had lodged a complaint that the women were blackmailing and demanding Rs 4 lakh from him.

He said according to the FIR lodged by the head constable, Sukhpreet Kaur called him and told that the girl who had gone missing from a village a few days ago was at her house.

When the head constable reached the woman's house, she and two other women seduced him and made an objectionable video.

The police officer said later Sukhpreet demanded Rs 4 lakh from the head constable, threatening to make the obscene video viral on social media.

The other arrested women have been identified as Vimla and Pranjal Sharma.

