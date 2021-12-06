Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Visakhapatnam police on Monday arrested three members of the Maoist party under Mampa police station limits, Koyyur Mandal, in Visakhapatnam.

In a press release, police said, "Woman Maoists Marri Valasi alias Bharathi working as ACM cadre, Vanthala Lakshmi alias Sangeetha and Korra Devi alias Seetha were arrested. Bharathi had four lakh rewards and Sangeetha and Seetha had each one lakh on their head. All three members participated in several attacks of the Maoist party."

Also Read | Omicron Spread: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Urges People To Stay Alert Amid Fear of Third Wave of COVID-19.

Police have recovered a country made Pistol, a magazine of country-made Pistol 15 7.65 mm live rounds, two steel carriages filled with each on 2 Kgs land mine and 6 detonators. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)