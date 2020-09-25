Srinagar, Sep 25 (PTI) Three youth from Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir were on Friday prevented from joining the militant ranks, police said.

The three youths from Sumbal area of the north Kashmir district were prevented from taking the violent path, a police official said, without giving further details.

He appealed parents to guide, counsel and be in touch with their children to prevent them from being misguided by negativity.

