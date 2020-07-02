Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday that thunderstorm with rain would occur in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Areas in and around Karnal (Haryana), Nazibabad (Uttar Pradesh), Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), Khatauli (Uttar Pradesh), Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh) and Chandpur (Uttar Pradesh) are likely to witness thunderstorm.

The weather bulletin was issued at 5:28 am. (ANI)

