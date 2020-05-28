India News | Thunderstorm, Rain Likely in Parts of Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Lucknow Meteorological center on Thursday predicted that there would be thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by rain in a few areas of Uttar Pradesh.

In its bulletin, the center said, "Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with rain are very likely to occur today during next three hours (valid up to 19:30 hrs. IST) at a few places over Mathura, Agra, Aligarh, Hathras, Etah, Jhansi, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda districts and adjoining areas."

Also, the center has warned against the heatwave condition over the state in the next 24 hours.

"Heatwave condition is very likely to prevail in isolated places over the state. Dust storm, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 KMPh) very likely at isolated places over the state in the next 24 hours," it stated.

"There will be the partly cloudy sky. Rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperature very likely 36 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively in the next 24 hours," it added. (ANI)

