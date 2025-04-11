Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 11 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in northern and north-western parts of Rajasthan and possibility of dust storms in Jodhpur division, Bikaner division and other areas on Friday and Saturday .

"For the next two to three days, a new western disturbance has become active in Rajasthan. Its effect will last for the next two to three days (Friday and Saturday). Due to the effect of this system, there is a possibility of thunderstorm developing again in northern and north-western Rajasthan after noon and light rain somewhere," said IMD's Jaipur division director, Radheshyam Sharma told ANI.

At the same time, in Jaipur and Bikaner divisions, and Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur Kota areas will see duststorms too.

"During this period, especially in Jodhpur division, Bikaner division, Shekhawati area, Ajmer, Jaipur and Bharatpur Kota, you will see severe dust storms on 11 and 12 April," the IMD director said.

Rajasthan also experienced thunderstorms in certain parts of the state for on April 10. IMD also issued an orange warning for lightning/rain/hailstorms in isolated places of Jaipur city and adjoining areas, with winds upto 40 kilometres.

The weather warning suggests that certain weak structures, including katcha houses and certain power lines will be damaged.

During thunderstorms, people are advised to take shelter, unplug electronic devices and avoid being trees.

On April 9, IMD also issued a heatwave warning for 24 hours, followed by a drop in temperature due to the storms and rain. It is predicted that the tempretures are to climb up from April 14 and 15, with a new heatwave spell likely to begin in south-western Rajasthan.

Rajasthan recorded 27.5 C degrees at 8.30 AM on Friday in Jaipur, 25.8 C in Sriganganagar, 28 C in Jodhpur, 27 in Jaisalmer, 32.6 in Kota. (ANI)

