Nagpur, Sep 13 (PTI) A sub-adult male tiger was found dead in Umred Pauni Karhandla wildlife sanctuary in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, a forest official said on Sunday.

The carcass of the two-year-old big cat was spotted by forest staff on Saturday during patrolling in Kuhi wildlife range, Field Director, Pench Tiger Reserve (Maharashtra), Ravikiran Govekar said in a release.

"The dead tiger was one of three sub-adult cubs of female tiger T17," it said.

Prima facie, the death might have caused due to internecine fight, the release said.

"Movements of adult male tiger T22 from Bramhapuri were recently captured in this area," it added.

