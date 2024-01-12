Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Maharashtra's Nashik to inaugurate National Youth festival on Friday, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place.

Heavy security has been deployed in and around at the venue in Nashik, where the Prime Minister will inaugurate and address the 27th National Youth Festival.

During his visit, PM Modi will offer prayers at the Shree Kalaram Mandir in Nashik.

He will also inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, built at a cost of about Rs 17,840 crore.

Atal Setu is the longest bridge and also the longest sea bridge in the country.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate and launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan in the state.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive, according to a government release.

The Prime Minister will dedicate phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the nation. The project, developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,975 crore will provide drinking water supply to the Palghar and Thane district of Maharashtra, benefiting about 14 lakh people.

During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate about Rs 2000-crore railway projects to the nation. These include the dedication of 'Phase 2 of Uran-Kharkopar railway line' which will enhance connectivity to Navi Mumbai as suburban services running between Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar will now be extended to Uran.

Prime Minister will also flag off the inaugural run of the EMU train from Uran railway station to Kharkopar.

The Prime Minister will also launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan. The Abhiyaan aims to empower women in the state of Maharashtra by providing skill development training and exposure to entrepreneurship development. (ANI)

