Umaria (MP), Oct 17 (PTI) A 10-year-old tigress named Solo was found dead along with one of her cubs in the buffer zone of Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) on Saturday, an official said.

A patrolling party found the big cat dead with injury marks, while the carcass of one of her two-year-old cubs was found lying at some distance, BTR field director Vincent Raheem told PTI.

The tigress appeared to have died some two or three days ago, but the cub had met the same fate recently, he said.

Another cub of the big cat has been spotted alive and the area has been cordoned off to track down two more cubs, the official said.

"We will take a call on their rehabilitation later after following the due procedure and permission," he said, adding that the viscera of the deceased animals was sent for tests.

