Ranchi, Dec 4 (PTI) A six-year-old tigress died at Ranchi's Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park due to kidney failure, an official said.

"Despite treatment, the tigress, Saraswati, could not survive and died on Sunday," said Jabbar Singh, director of the facility, popularly known as Birsa Zoo.

She was ill since November 22, owing to kidney complications, Singh told PTI.

"The tigress died due to kidney failure," said Dr M K Gupta from the Ranchi Veterinary College, who conducted the post-mortem examination.

The zoo now has eight tigers after the death of Saraswati.

