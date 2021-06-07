Bhopal, Jun 7 (PTI) A tigress died of old age in Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

The tigress, identified as Kamlesh, was 13 years old and died on Sunday evening after keeping unwell over the past fortnight due to old age, Van Vihar director Ajay Kumar Yadav said.

It was brought to Van Vihar from Indore Zoo on March 9, 2017, he said, adding that the carcass was cremated as per NTCA guidelines.

