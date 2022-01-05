Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) Tigress 'ST 19' was seen with its two cubs on Wednesday in the buffer zone of ?? Sariska National Tiger Reserve in Alwar district, forest officials said.

Now, the number of tigers in Sariska National Park has increased to 25, with 11 females, eight males, and six cubs.

Tagging the photo of the tigress and the cubs in a tweet, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it was good to know that tigress ST 19 has been seen with cubs in Sariska.

“Nice to see wildlife flourishing in Rajasthan,” he said.

RN Meena, Field Director, Alwar Sariska Tiger Project, broke the “good news” in a statement.

He said tigress ST 19 with two cubs was captured in a camera trap in the Baraliwari buffer zone of the forest on Wednesday morning, and conjectured the age of the cubs at about two months.

Special monitoring and tracking of tigress ST 19 is being done since October-November, Meena said.

He said more camera traps were installed in the past in the area for continuous monitoring and special instructions were given recently to the forest officers and employees to remain alert in this area.

