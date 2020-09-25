New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Director General (Prisons), Tihar, Sandeep Goel has tested positive for coronavirus, jail officials said on Friday.

Several inmates and prison staff had earlier tested positive from prisons in Delhi.

Multiple deaths owing to the disease had also been reported from the prisons in Delhi.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Delhi had 30,836 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday. Over 2.2 lakh patients have so far recovered from the disease, while 5,087 deaths have been recorded owing to it so far in the national capital. (ANI)

