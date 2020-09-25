New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) A 29-year-old inmate of Tihar jail here was killed allegedly by four other prisoners, police said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Sikander, was lodged in Tihar's central jail number 1, they said.

On Thursday, the man was attacked allegedly with a sharp object by four other inmates outside his barrack, a senior police officer said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

A case of murder has been registered at Hari Nagar police station and all the four inmates involved in the incident have been identified. They will soon be arrested after completion of legal formalities, the officer added.

The reason behind the killing can only be ascertained after the four inmates are interrogated, police said, adding that a magistrial enquiry is also underway.

