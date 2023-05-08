New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) HM Jayaram on Monday met DG Tihar, Sanjay Beniwal, in connection with the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuria inside prison.

DIG of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Bhavar Singh also reached Tihar jail and took stock of the security situation.

Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout case was killed by rival gang members in Tihar jail on May 2.

The second CCTV visual of the macabre murder showed that fellow inmates continued stabbing the prime accused of the Rohini Court shootout in front of uniformed personnel, who did not intervene.

Among the officers standing there, many were from the Tamil Nadu police as well. After the incident, action was taken against seven police officers and they were suspended.

The Tamil Nadu ADGP also met the personnel of the Tamil Nadu police and took stock of the security system.

After meeting with Tamil Nadu ADGP, the Director General of Delhi Prisons, Sanjay Beniwal said, "Everything is being reviewed, do's and don'ts are looked into...We have reviewed the security situation and I would say it's an ongoing process. We will continue to work, learn from our mistakes and improve".

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu ordered an inquiry into the Delhi Tihar Jail incident.

Meanwhile, a Quick Response Team (QRT) armed with anti-riot equipment has been placed at Tihar Jail after the recent murder of gangster Tajpuriya, officials said on Sunday.

Tajpuriya, a resident of Delhi who headed the infamous Tillu gang, was arrested in 2016 for multiple crimes and had been in jail ever since. (ANI)

