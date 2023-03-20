New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said it is time for India to look at manufacturing of aerospace products as he highlighted the growth potential of the country's aviation sector.

He also said domestic airlines are together projected to have a fleet of around 2,000 planes in the next five to seven years.

It is time to look at manufacturing of aerospace products in India. "Time is ripe for manufacturing to take off in India," he said.

Speaking at a summit organised by aviation consultancy CAPA here, the minister said, "we need to increase the ecosystem of Indian civil aviation".

"Come and be part of the civil aviation growth story," he said.

According to him, as many as 15 Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) are expected to be set up by the end of this year, taking the total number of FTOs to 50. Currently, there are 35 FTOs.

