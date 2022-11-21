Porbandar (Gujarat) [India], November 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that time has come for the Congress to "disband" as Mahatma Gandhi wanted.

Yogi Adityanath said that Gandhi had called for "disbanding of the Congress after India's independence".

"Bapu had called for disbanding of Congress after independence. The time has come to make Bapu's dream a reality," UP CM said while addressing a public rally in the poll-bound state Gujarat's Porbandar.

Talking about the government's commitment to providing security and ensuring prosperity in the state, Yogi said, "A huge wave of nationalism is going on in the Porbandar district of Gujarat. There is unwavering public faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party's good governance and development."

"Out of 403 Assembly seats in UP, Congress has only 2 seats. BJP is here to provide security and ensure prosperity in the state," UP CM further said.

Yogi also expressed his hope that the party will come to the power again in the state.

UP CM addressed several rallies in Gujarat ahead of the state assembly election.

The Elections for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

The party has already announced its list of star campaigners for the Gujarat elections.Gujarat where the ruling party which has been in power for over 27 years will be seeking its seventh term in office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014.

The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long period and the party has set its sight on returning to power with a handsome majority this time as well.

However, it faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate.

Congress also hopes to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government.In the 2017 Gujarat polls, despite a decrease in the number of seats, the incumbent BJP retained its simple majority in the house and formed government for the sixth time. At that time, in the results declared for all the 182-seated Gujarat Assembly, BJP won 99 seats, Congress wins 77, 1 seat was won by NCP while Bhartiya Tribal Party and Independent candidate won 2 and 3 seats respectively. (ANI)

