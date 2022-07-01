New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the time to work in silos is over and there is a need for better coordination and cohesion among government departments.

Addressing participant officers of the 10-month 48th Advanced Professional Programme on Public Administration (APPPA) here, Singh asked them to develop the culture of working with "whole of government approach" to provide common solutions and better outcomes.

The minister said a more integrated, holistic and synergised approach by Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) is the hallmark of the training programmes conducted by it, benefitting the participants from different walks of life.

He said India is fortunate to have a prime minister like Narendra Modi who is supportive of new ideas, progressive in thinking and is ready to take decisions benefitting public at large.

He said it will help the officers in better understanding and appreciation of various socio-economic schemes.

Singh reiterated the mantra given by the prime minister of 'minimum government, maximum governance' and mentioned that the government has been forthcoming about decisions.

He announced that process for mass promotions to around 8,000 employees in central government departments has been taken up.

A total of 37 officers of defence forces and civil services are participating in 10-month long 48th APPPA which will conclude on April 28, 2023.

The APPPA course was started in 1975 and was first of its kind in the mid-career training segment designed for middle-level civil servants and defence forces officers.

About 1,600 officers have attended this course so far from 1975 and this programme has been the flagship programme of IIPA.

