Agartala, Nov 14 (PTI) The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), an ally of the BJP-led government in Tripura, on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu urging immediate holding of village committee elections in the state.

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) comprises 587 village committees, which function similarly to gram panchayats.

The memorandum outlined three key demands - immediate conduct of elections for village committees, swift implementation of Tiprasa Accord, and passage of the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Animesh Debbarma, senior TMP leader and forest minister, emphasised the party's commitment to safeguarding the interests of indigenous people in Tripura.

"The TIPRA Motha Party, under the leadership of Pradyot Bikram Manikya, remains dedicated to its mission of promoting the welfare of the indigenous communities. Today's action is a step toward pushing for the immediate resolution of these long-standing demands," Debbarma said.

Debbarma said the state cabinet had already discussed the long-pending elections for village committees and appeared to be positive about moving forward with the issue.

"The Triprasa Accord has been signed with the Centre and the state government for the welfare of tribal people. We want the Centre to implement the accord in a time-bound manner," he added.

Regarding the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Debbarma said a resolution calling for the passage of the bill had been sent to the Centre by the state assembly years ago.

"All political parties, including the BJP, CPI(M), and Congress, supported the resolution passed in the Assembly. Today, we too have shown our support for the amendment bill by organising this successful deputation programme. We hope the Centre will push the bill through without delay," Debbarma said.

