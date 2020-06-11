Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): After a trial run held for three days, the Tirumala Balaji temple has resumed 'darsanams' for the devotees from Thursday morning, following the graded re-opening of the COVID-19 lockdown, Unlock 1.

The trial run was held from June 8 to June 10.

Also Read | Mumbai: Toddler Falls Into Drain in Ghatkopar, Indian Navy, NDRF Launch Rescue Operation.

Many VIPs visited the temple and offered prayers to Lord Balaji today, during the VIP 'darsanam' time (6:30 am to 7:30 pm), while adhering to the social distancing norms and wearing masks.

Former Andhra High Court Judge Justice V Eswaraiah, Tobacco Board Chairman, and BJP leader Yadlapati Raghunath Rao, Telangana MLA Harshavardhan Reddy, and others offered prayers in the temple.

Also Read | Ludhiana: Punjab Police Arrest 3 Accused For Poisoning Water Tanker At Quarantine Centre; Case Registered.

Under the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for Unlock 1, religious places and places of worship have been allowed to re-open from June 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)