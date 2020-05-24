India News | TL-MLAs-BOOKED Two Telangana MLAs Booked Under SC/ST Act

Hyderabad, May 23 (PTI) Two MLAs were booked on Saturday under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in separate incidents in Telangana, police said.

AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala was booked following a complaint by BJP leader Bangaru Shruti.

In her complaint, she has alleged that she was abused by the MLA for visiting the family of a victim in a case of rape earlier this month, they said.

Balala had also visited the area to meet the family members, police said.

In an unrelated matter, TRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy was booked following a complaint by a woman public representative on Friday that protocol was not followed at an event three days ago and that a Dalit woman was not respected, police said.

Two police officials were booked in the case.

