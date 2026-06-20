India News | TMC Alleges Security Threat to Abhishek Banerjee After Chaos at Kolkata Airport

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 20 (ANI): Chaos erupted at Kolkata Airport ahead of the arrival of Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee from Delhi, with the party alleging a security threat and accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating an attack.

In a post on X on Friday, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) alleged that an armed BJP worker had planned to target Banerjee and termed the incident a serious law-and-order failure.

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"A BJP goon armed with weapons possibly planned to murder our National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Such is the condition of law and order under Suvendu Adhikari's watch that criminals now roam freely, emboldened enough to carry out brazen attacks with absolute impunity," the party said.

"If this is not a state-sponsored attempt to eliminate a political opponent, then what is?" it added.

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https://x.com/AITCofficial/status/2068019839688675330

A supporter of Abhishek Banerjee also claimed that a confrontation broke out after BJP supporters arrived at the airport.

A supporter of Abhishek Banerjee claimed that a confrontation broke out after BJP supporters arrived at the airport ahead of the TMC leader's arrival.

"We have come here to receive Abhishek Banerjee. When a person from the BJP came here, followed by some boys with eggs in their hands, we requested them not to initiate this culture. They said we taught them this," the supporter alleged.

The supporter further claimed that BJP supporters misbehaved with TMC workers and alleged that one of them was carrying a weapon. "They started misbehaving with our people. We requested the CRPF to remove them. They took out their arms at the airport. How can they bring arms in the presence of the airport authority?" the supporter alleged.

Reacting to the developments, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar appealed for calm and urged people not to take the law into their own hands.

"I appeal to the people to maintain peace and have faith in the law. Don't take the law into your hands," Majumdar said.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee, accompanied by TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee, reached his residence in Kolkata after attending a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in New Delhi.

He is expected to meet former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence later in the day. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)